Thursday Evening Weather; We Stay (Unseasonably) Mild...and Dry

Unseasonably mild and dry weather continues through Saturday, with only a slight downturn Sunday and Sunday only. While the East shivers and digs out, our pattern persists...at least until next Wednesday.
Clear and chilly tonight (mid 20s), partly sunny Friday (mid 50s) and Saturday (near 60), with a downturn to about 50F on Sunday, but right back near 60F Monday & Tuesday of next week. You could call it a "January thaw", but we haven't been in the deep freeze yet!
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.
More than 3,900 people are without power to the southeast of N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Parkway Thursday night.
A Colorado woman who left her 2-year-old son alone in a car overnight during a snowstorm, leaving him with hypothermia and frostbitten feet, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
An Amber Alert is canceled, two young sisters from Texas are safe, and the man facing kidnapping charges, Terry Miles, is in federal custody.
