Thursday Evening Weather; We Stay (Unseasonably) Mild...and Dry

Thursday Evening Weather; We Stay (Unseasonably) Mild...and Dry

Unseasonably mild and dry weather continues through Saturday, with only a slight downturn Sunday and Sunday only. While the East shivers and digs out, our pattern persists...at least until next Wednesday.

Clear and chilly tonight (mid 20s), partly sunny Friday (mid 50s) and Saturday (near 60), with a downturn to about 50F on Sunday, but right back near 60F Monday & Tuesday of next week. You could call it a "January thaw", but we haven't been in the deep freeze yet!

