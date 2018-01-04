Quantcast

Several homeless camp tents burn in fire at I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue

A homeless camp burned beneath Nevada Avenue and I-25 in Colorado Springs. (KOAA) A homeless camp burned beneath Nevada Avenue and I-25 in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)

The Colorado Springs Fire Department dealt swiftly with a grass and tent fire near the intersection of I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue.

Authorities briefly closed down S. Nevada Avenue between Las Vegas Street and I-25 around 3 p.m. Northbound Nevada remains closed in the area. 

Smoke and flames were visible from a homeless camp beneath an overpass. The first calls were for an unattended campfire, yet the flames moved quickly and consumed makeshift structures and tents.

There are no reports of injuries.

