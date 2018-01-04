Shots fired near Colorado State Capitol

There's a large police presence near the Colorado State Capitol in Denver as officers respond to a shots fired call on the corner of Colfax and Sherman.

Armed officers seen around an RTD bus did not appear to be on high alert. Crime scene tape is being put in place at one corner of the intersection. Police cruisers are blocking all access.

Colorado State Police briefly put the State Capitol on lockdown. As of 2:30 p.m. the lockdown is no longer in effect.

Denver Police have not detailed what happened. However, there are no reports of any injuries.

Officers will be in the area for some time, causing an impact on traffic.