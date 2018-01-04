Quantcast

Shots fired near Colorado State Capitol - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Shots fired near Colorado State Capitol

Posted: Updated:

There's a large police presence near the Colorado State Capitol in Denver as officers respond to a shots fired call on the corner of Colfax and Sherman.

Armed officers seen around an RTD bus did not appear to be on high alert. Crime scene tape is being put in place at one corner of the intersection. Police cruisers are blocking all access.

Colorado State Police briefly put the State Capitol on lockdown. As of 2:30 p.m. the lockdown is no longer in effect.

Denver Police have not detailed what happened. However, there are no reports of any injuries. 

Officers will be in the area for some time, causing an impact on traffic.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-01-04 06:06:08 GMT
    Amber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry MilesAmber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry Miles

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

  • Amber Alert suspect now in federal custody

    Amber Alert suspect now in federal custody

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-01-04 17:44:19 GMT
    El Paso County booking photo of Amber Alert suspect Terry Miles.El Paso County booking photo of Amber Alert suspect Terry Miles.

    The Texas man captured near Trinidad as part of an Amber Alert during the search for two girls was briefly held in the El Paso ounty Jail before being picked up by federal authorities. 

    The Texas man captured near Trinidad as part of an Amber Alert during the search for two girls was briefly held in the El Paso ounty Jail before being picked up by federal authorities. 

  • Pueblo Co. Commissioner blasts change in US marijuana policy

    Pueblo Co. Commissioner blasts change in US marijuana policy

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:22 PM EST2018-01-04 17:22:35 GMT
    Sal Pace in his role as State RepresentativeSal Pace in his role as State Representative

    Lawmakers and government officials have been quick to respond to reports out just this morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to rescind federal policy that has allowed marijuana to flourish in many states. According to reports from the Associated Press, Sessions plans to reverse Obama-era policy on marijuana, and instead will let federal prosecutors where pot is legal decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana law. 

    Lawmakers and government officials have been quick to respond to reports out just this morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to rescind federal policy that has allowed marijuana to flourish in many states. According to reports from the Associated Press, Sessions plans to reverse Obama-era policy on marijuana, and instead will let federal prosecutors where pot is legal decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana law. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?