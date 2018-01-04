Protesters call on Twitter to ban Trump

Protesters in California are calling on Twitter to shut down the President's account after he lashed out against North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un.

An activist group is using a projector to put phrases on the outside of Twitter's San Francisco Headquarters, calling out CEO Jack Dorsey, and asking him to leave the company.

The protests come in response to Trump's tweet regarding a nuclear button that is "bigger and more powerful" than the North Korean leader's.

Protesters argue that Twitter is helping make the world less safe by giving the President a platform for his provocative statements.

"Donald Trump is using his account to start a nuclear war with another foreign power," said protest organizer, Matt Monteiro.

In response, Twitter has said that none of the President's tweets are in violation of company rules.