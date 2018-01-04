Drought Monitor Update: Dry With No Surprises

First Drought Monitor update from the National Drought Mitigation Center and the results are pretty much as expected: we're dry. Despite 2017 actually being a good year for precipitation across most of southern Colorado (Colorado Springs for instance saw 18.44" of precip total which is 1.9" above normal for the year), a steady lack of fall and early winter snow have left much of the state parched. December in 2017 was the 6th driest on record in Colorado Springs and the 9th driest in Pueblo, and that really put a hurt on not only southern Colorado, but especially the central and western Rockies with areas like Durango currently under a severe drought.
If you compare this update to the drought monitor at this time last year, you can see there are big differences. The two most notable are the absence of drought in the central and western Rockies and the abundance of a moderate drought along and east of the Front Range. Last year, we ended up seeing several large mountain snows in January that spilled over into the Front Range and helped our drought situation slightly before the big, quenching snows in March. Hopefully this year we can also see a few big snows in January, even through our strong La Nina pattern would suggest most of Colorado, especially the Front Range, will stay dry till after February.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
The Texas man captured near Trinidad as part of an Amber Alert during the search for two girls was briefly held in the El Paso ounty Jail before being picked up by federal authorities.
The Texas man captured near Trinidad as part of an Amber Alert during the search for two girls was briefly held in the El Paso ounty Jail before being picked up by federal authorities.
Lawmakers and government officials have been quick to respond to reports out just this morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to rescind federal policy that has allowed marijuana to flourish in many states. According to reports from the Associated Press, Sessions plans to reverse Obama-era policy on marijuana, and instead will let federal prosecutors where pot is legal decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana law.
Lawmakers and government officials have been quick to respond to reports out just this morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to rescind federal policy that has allowed marijuana to flourish in many states. According to reports from the Associated Press, Sessions plans to reverse Obama-era policy on marijuana, and instead will let federal prosecutors where pot is legal decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana law.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.