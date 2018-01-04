Single car crash near La Junta leaves driver seriously injured

The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle crash near La Junta that left one man seriously injured.

CSP said that on the night of January 3, 29-year-old Thaddeus Horner of Greeley, was traveling northbound on Colorado 109 when his car veered off the road. As the car came back onto the roadway, it began to spin, and then became airborne.

CSP said the car rolled five times, covering about 200 feet before coming to rest on it's wheels. According to CSP, Horner was airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Pueblo with life-threatening injuries.

CSP said that alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

No information on Horner's status is available at this time.