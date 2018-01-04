Trump lawyer threatens legal action against Bannon

Quantcast

(NBC News) President Donald Trump's lawyer sent former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday, claiming he violated his non-disclosure agreement by dishing White House dirt to author Michael Wolff.

In Wolff's forthcoming book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Bannon is quoted ripping into a number of Trump family members while sharing gossip about White House relationships and personalities. 

Mr. Trump responded to the excerpts released Wednesday, saying Bannon had "lost his mind."

In the book Bannon calls a 2016 meeting between Trump officials, including Donald Trump Junior, and a Russian lawyer "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

Bannon adds they should have immediately called the FBI.

Bannon also claims the Mueller investigation into possible Russian campaign collusion is focusing on money laundering, and is quoted saying they're going to "crack Don Junior like an egg on national television."

Bannon left the White House in August after a tumultuous tenure and recently was seen campaigning for Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

President Trump's statement also asserts that "Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look" and downplayed Bannon's role in his own presidential victory.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ql8sjY

