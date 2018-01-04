Funeral information for Deputy Zackari Parrish

The funeral services to honor Deputy Zackari Parrish will be held on Friday, January 5, at 11 a.m. The service will be located at the Cherry Hills Community Church at 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Deputy Parrish is the Douglas County officer killed in the line of duty on Sunday in Highlands Ranch. Five officers were wounded that day, when suspect Mathew Riehl ambushed the deputies from inside his apartment. At this time, the other four officers are recovering from their wounds.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released information to their Facebook page regarding the funeral.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m., but the Sheriff's Office advises attendees to arrive early, as parking and seating will be limited. Public entry to the venue will also be stopped at 10:45 a.m. They are also advising people to carpool or use public transportation to alleviate parking issues.

As a matter of security, the Sheriff's office has said that the only bags that will be allowed inside will be clear/see through bags. Any oversized or suspicious bags will be subject to inspection and not allowed inside.

Per the family's request, cell phones and all other recording devices (including audio only) must be left outside of the venue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a law enforcement motorcade will follow the family procession to the church prior to the ceremony. Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway will be closed at 8:45 a.m., with 'rolling closures' along the following route:

• Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

• Westbound on Lincoln, then University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

• Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

• Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church.

The Sheriff's Office said that traffic may be affected along the route, and they encourage taking alternate routes. They advise that no parking is permitted along I-25, but that you can view the motorcade from the sidewalks along the Lincoln and University routes.

Flowers can be delivered to the Cherry Hills Community Church today, Thursday, 1/4, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the best option for financial donations is the Douglas County Fallen Officers Fund. Food donations will no longer be accepted.

A Douglas County patrol vehicle is currently parked in front of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Highlands Ranch Substation at 9250 Zotos Drive in Highlands Ranch. Kind notes and any support the public would like to leave for the Parrish family may be left with the patrol vehicle.

