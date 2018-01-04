Sen. Gardner opposes Attorney General Sessions change in marijuana policy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana by rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country.

According to the Associated Press, the information comes from a source that was not allowed to publicly discuss the policy change ahead of an announcement expected later Thursday.

The change in policy would allow U.S. attorneys leeway to decide if they will aggressively enforce federal marijuana law in their jurisdictions. The move likely will add to confusion about whether it's OK to grow, buy or use marijuana in states where it's legal, including Colorado, since long-standing federal law prohibits it.

Following the decision U.S. Senator Cory Gardner turned to Twitter to state, "This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states."

Gardner also tweeted that he is ready "to take all steps necessary" to ensure Attorney General Sessions lives up to his prior commitment in regards to state handling of legal marijuana.

Colorado's U.S. attorney says his office won't change its approach to prosecuting marijuana crimes. A statement from Bob Troyer says his office has always focused on prosecuting marijuana crimes that "create the greatest safety threats" and will continue to be guided by that goal. He says that's consistent with Sessions' latest guidance.

Troyer took office in August 2016 after former President Barack Obama's appointee stepped down. President Donald Trump hasn't nominated a replacement.

Officials wouldn't say whether federal prosecutors would target marijuana shops and legal growers, nor would they speculate on whether pot prosecutions would increase.

They denied the timing was connected to the opening of California sales, which are projected to bring in $1 billion annually in tax revenue within several years. And, the officials said, Thursday's action might not be the only step toward greater marijuana enforcement. The department has the authority to sue states on the grounds that state laws regulating pot are unconstitutional, pre-empted by federal law.

Colorado sales of legal recreational marijuana began in January 2014, bringing in $226,157,028 of tax dollars for the state.

Data released from the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) shows marijuana sales in Colorado have steadily increased on an annual basis since legalization.

Marijuana Sales in Colorado Year Total Marijuana Sales Total to date 2014 $683,523,739 $683,523,739 2015 $995,591,255 $1,679,114,994 2016 $1,307,203,473 $2,986,318,467 2017 (Through October) $1,259,861,988 $4,246,180,455



