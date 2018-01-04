CSPD announces poster contest

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
The Texas man captured near Trinidad as part of an Amber Alert during the search for two girls was briefly held in the El Paso ounty Jail before being picked up by federal authorities.
The Texas man captured near Trinidad as part of an Amber Alert during the search for two girls was briefly held in the El Paso ounty Jail before being picked up by federal authorities.
Lawmakers and government officials have been quick to respond to reports out just this morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to rescind federal policy that has allowed marijuana to flourish in many states. According to reports from the Associated Press, Sessions plans to reverse Obama-era policy on marijuana, and instead will let federal prosecutors where pot is legal decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana law.
Lawmakers and government officials have been quick to respond to reports out just this morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to rescind federal policy that has allowed marijuana to flourish in many states. According to reports from the Associated Press, Sessions plans to reverse Obama-era policy on marijuana, and instead will let federal prosecutors where pot is legal decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana law.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.