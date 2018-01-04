CSPD announces poster contest

The Colorado Springs Police Department has announced that it will be holding a poster contest for kids and teens in the Springs area.

The department said that they hope the contest will help them to continue to develop relationships with the community, and provide promotional material for the department. They said the contest is a great way for aspiring young artists to develop a portfolio of published work and win some great prizes.

According to CSPD, if your poster is chosen for the top prize, you will win plenty of CSPD items like coffee mugs and a 'swag bag.'

Artists must be 18-years-old or younger, and the poster should reflect what you think the police department means to you and the community. For a full list of rules, head to the Colorado Springs Police Department's website. The contest ends Monday, January 29th.