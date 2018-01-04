Quantcast

Pueblo County possibly looking to expand recycling options

Tyler Dumas
PUEBLO COUNTY -

A staggering new report out of Pueblo County reveals that two-thirds of what people are throwing away could be recycled or composted.

Over the past two years, researchers have studied the south-side landfill and what they found is quite remarkable.

According to reports, the study revealed that more than $4 million worth of materials like metals and fibers could be recovered from the dump site.  That is, if a company decided to open a recycling facility in the county.

Officials have said that a program and facility could be a great boost for the local economy. "It looks like we could have an addition of over 100 jobs linked to 'materials diversion' in the community. So we would like to see Pueblo take advantage of that if possible," said Laura Getts, Pueblo County Energy Coordinator.

In a recent survey, 90 percent of those surveyed said they would support more recycling options. Some of the most common issued citizens mentioned in the survey were that drop offs are too far away, they were not sure where to take their recyclables, and that their residence did not offer a recycling service. 

At this time, the county has not confirmed any sort of business proposal or prospective company to address the issue.

