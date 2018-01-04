First Alert 5 Forecast: Another Gorgeous Afternoon On Tap

The weather has gotten much more even tempered in Colorado and we are all going to enjoy what's coming our way for the afternoon! It will be warmer today with plenty of sunshine, but that pesky dry air hasn't gone away yet.

Lots of sunshine mixing with very dry air across southern Colorado will bring fantastic weather back to the forecast for the afternoon. A weak southeast wind this afternoon will help make the air a touch less dry through the afternoon, but you're still going to want to have that lotion and chap stick on you today. Temperatures should max out at 50 degrees in Colorado Springs with Pueblo pushing to 53 and almost 54 degrees thanks to all that sunshine! Overnight tonight we're going to see another cold swing of temperatures with lows dropping into the low 20s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will probably be back into the lower teens.

Weak Snow Chance This Weekend:

Saturday night into Sunday a new winter system will be pushing through the state with the Continental Divide grabbing most of this light snow. As of now there just isn't enough moisture or energy to bring much if any of this snow to southern Colorado, but if we were to see some flurries it would be Sunday morning with better areas of snow being north of the Palmer Divide and west into the mountains.