Woodland Park hosts outdoor hockey game

Written By Tyler Dumas
WOODLAND PARK -

How COOL is this? An outdoor high school hockey game!

Wednesday night, 1/3, the Woodland Park High School hockey team hosted their very first outdoor game.

The team has been listed on the stat sheet as the home team before, but this was the first time it was actually on their home turf, or ice.

As a brand new CHSAA (Colorado High School Activities Association) sanctioned team, they were finally able to host a game at their designated home stadium. This stadium just so happens to be an outdoor facility.

During cold months, the rink is always there. The team says they are planning another outdoor game in February. 

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

