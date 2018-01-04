Woodland Park hosts outdoor hockey game

How COOL is this? An outdoor high school hockey game!

Wednesday night, 1/3, the Woodland Park High School hockey team hosted their very first outdoor game.

The team has been listed on the stat sheet as the home team before, but this was the first time it was actually on their home turf, or ice.

As a brand new CHSAA (Colorado High School Activities Association) sanctioned team, they were finally able to host a game at their designated home stadium. This stadium just so happens to be an outdoor facility.

During cold months, the rink is always there. The team says they are planning another outdoor game in February.