CC's Nick Halloran named NCHC December Player of the Month

NCHC PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Nick Halloran, Colorado College

Sophomore Forward

Draper, Utah

Halloran racked up eight points in six games, helping the Tigers post a 2-1-3 record in December. He led all NCHC players with six goals during the month, while his 1.00 goals per game in December also led the conference. Halloran tallied a goal in five of his six games during the month with one multi-goal game. He fired 32 shots on goal in the six games with his 5.33 shots on goal per game tops in the NCHC in December.

Halloran opened December strong, recording three points, including two goals for his first career multi-goal game, in a 4-4 tie at then No. 1 Denver Dec. 8. He set up the game-tying goal in the final minute and put 10 shots on goal to earn First Star of the Game. The following weekend the Draper, Utah, native potted a goal each night against Arizona State Dec. 16 and 17, scoring on the power play in the series finale.

Halloran wrapped up his month by stretching his goal-scoring streak to a career-long four games. He notched two points in a loss to Air Force Dec. 29, scoring CC’s first goal and assisting on another, while he scored the game’s first goal in a 2-1 win over Merrimack the next night when he was Second Star of the Game. Halloran was tabbed NCHC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts over his final four games of the month.

On the season, Halloran is tied for fourth nationally and ranks second in the NCHC with 27 points on 11 goals and 16 assists in 20 games.

Halloran is now a candidate for Hockey Commissioners’ Association (HCA) National Player of the Month for December, which will be announced on Thursday. The other nominees for NCHC Player of the Month were Omaha senior forward David Pope and St. Cloud State junior defenseman Jimmy Schuldt.