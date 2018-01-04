Quantcast

CC's Nick Halloran named NCHC December Player of the Month - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CC's Nick Halloran named NCHC December Player of the Month

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
COLORADO SPRINGS -

NCHC PLAYER OF THE MONTH
Nick Halloran, Colorado College
Sophomore Forward
Draper, Utah

Halloran racked up eight points in six games, helping the Tigers post a 2-1-3 record in December. He led all NCHC players with six goals during the month, while his 1.00 goals per game in December also led the conference. Halloran tallied a goal in five of his six games during the month with one multi-goal game. He fired 32 shots on goal in the six games with his 5.33 shots on goal per game tops in the NCHC in December.

Halloran opened December strong, recording three points, including two goals for his first career multi-goal game, in a 4-4 tie at then No. 1 Denver Dec. 8. He set up the game-tying goal in the final minute and put 10 shots on goal to earn First Star of the Game. The following weekend the Draper, Utah, native potted a goal each night against Arizona State Dec. 16 and 17, scoring on the power play in the series finale.

Halloran wrapped up his month by stretching his goal-scoring streak to a career-long four games. He notched two points in a loss to Air Force Dec. 29, scoring CC’s first goal and assisting on another, while he scored the game’s first goal in a 2-1 win over Merrimack the next night when he was Second Star of the Game. Halloran was tabbed NCHC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts over his final four games of the month.

On the season, Halloran is tied for fourth nationally and ranks second in the NCHC with 27 points on 11 goals and 16 assists in 20 games.

Halloran is now a candidate for Hockey Commissioners’ Association (HCA) National Player of the Month for December, which will be announced on Thursday. The other nominees for NCHC Player of the Month were Omaha senior forward David Pope and St. Cloud State junior defenseman Jimmy Schuldt.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-01-04 06:06:08 GMT
    Amber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry MilesAmber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry Miles

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

  • Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-01-03 19:44:44 GMT

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

  • 'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-04 02:25:42 GMT

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?