Pueblo Central High School to close Thursday, Jan. 4

Pueblo City Schools announced Pueblo Central High School will not hold classes Thursday due to "unforeseen heating issues needing repair."

The district said Pueblo Central High School was the only school that was affected, all other schools will operate on their normal schedule.

The district's Facebook page said school is expected to resume on Friday.