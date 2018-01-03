Passenger van stolen from El Pomar Boys and Girls club

The El Pomar Boys and Girls club said it found out its 13 passenger van was stolen after employees returned from the holiday weekend Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

The organization said the 2001 white Dodge Ram van was used to take kids from local schools back to the club's facility, located at 805 Praderia Ave. on the west side of Colorado Springs.

That's where the van was stolen from.

“Unfortunately, the van is the only vehicle we have to transport kids," said James Sullivan, President and CEO of the El Pomar Boys and Girls club. "Parents on the west side of Colorado Springs rely on us to pick their kids up from school and get them safely to the Club until they can pick them up."

They found the lock on the gate where the van was kept had been broken.

The organization said it is not able to buy a new van, so it is "relying on short term solutions." The Boys and Girls Club said it is asking for help to raise money to purchase a new one.

