Colorado politicians react to decision to disband voter fraud commission

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to disband his voter fraud commission, blaming states that refused to provide voter information.

It was a decision both Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said he supported. Bennet issued a statement Wednesday, which read:

"Thousands of Coloradans cancelled their registrations because they knew that the President's voter fraud commission lacked any objectivity or credibility. Rather, it was a taxpayer-funded fishing expedition aimed at validating the President's conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Moving forward, we must ensure that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) doesn't suppress participation in our electoral process."

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams also issued a statement, which said Colorado's elections are safe and secure.

"Our office works closely with Colorado's 64 county clerks to ensure election integrity. We just completed the nation's first statewide risk-limiting audit designed to catch mistakes when ballots are tabulated. The effort attracted national attention because such audits are regarded as a way of ensuring election integrity."

Williams went on to say his office sent the commission a letter last July which said "there are far better ways to effectively assess the accuracy of voter rolls and voter integrity than looking at publicly available data."

Colorado did provide the commission information that was public record under state law, which prompted some Coloradans to ask to take their names off the voter registration list in Colorado.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, "Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense," Trump has signed an order to dissolve the commission and asked the Department of Homeland Security to determine the administration's next steps.

Past studies have found voter fraud to be exceptionally rare.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)