Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

Banks said 7-year old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret and 14-year old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith were both found safe. They were taken to the hospital Wednesday night for evaluation. They will be turned over to state protective services.

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018

Banks said Miles was found by deputies with the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office and he was taken into custody without incident following a short chase.

"As you walked around in the incident command center, you know it wasn't IF the girls come home, it has always been WHEN the girls come home and that goes to the passion that everybody had in returning these girls here safe," Banks said.

Round Rock police said Miles was found in the 2017 Hyundai Accent, which was the vehicle authorities were searching for during the Amber Alert.

Detectives from Round Rock will be in Trinidad Thursday to question Miles.

Miles has been the subject of an intense manhunt throughout Southern Colorado after he was he was caught on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad on Dec. 30.

Miles was a person of interest in the death of 44-year old Tonya Bates, who is the mother of the children. She was found dead in her home in Round Rock, Texas. Authorities said Miles was Bates' roommate.

Police said they believed the girls did not willingly go with him. At first, investigators believed Miles left for Louisiana, where he was previously arrested in 2011 for attempted murder.