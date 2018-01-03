Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
Banks said 7-year old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret and 14-year old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith were both found safe. They were taken to the hospital Wednesday night for evaluation. They will be turned over to state protective services.
CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!!— Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018
Banks said Miles was found by deputies with the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office and he was taken into custody without incident following a short chase.
"As you walked around in the incident command center, you know it wasn't IF the girls come home, it has always been WHEN the girls come home and that goes to the passion that everybody had in returning these girls here safe," Banks said.
Round Rock police said Miles was found in the 2017 Hyundai Accent, which was the vehicle authorities were searching for during the Amber Alert.
Detectives from Round Rock will be in Trinidad Thursday to question Miles.
Miles has been the subject of an intense manhunt throughout Southern Colorado after he was he was caught on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad on Dec. 30.
Miles was a person of interest in the death of 44-year old Tonya Bates, who is the mother of the children. She was found dead in her home in Round Rock, Texas. Authorities said Miles was Bates' roommate.
Police said they believed the girls did not willingly go with him. At first, investigators believed Miles left for Louisiana, where he was previously arrested in 2011 for attempted murder.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...