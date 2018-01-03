Snowpack, Colorado's water source, very low

The high country snowpack in Colorado is really low so far this winter. It is tracked to estimate water supply from run-off during the spring thaw.

There are multiple important mountain locations contributing to southern Colorado’s water supply. Right now snowpack on Pikes Peak is just less than 30% of what's considered normal for this time of year. Sources closer to the continental divide are better, but also very low. The Arkansas river basin at about 50% and the Upper Colorado River basin just above 65%.

The numbers are benchmarks at about half way into the snowpack season. It is typical to get heavier water dense snowstorms in January, February and March, but some long term forecasters are seeing some indicators of a storm track with lower snow totals.

A major buffer preventing immediate concern is the current level of our reservoirs. A couple of very wet years before now, have filled reservoirs. For Colorado Springs, storage is enough for three years.