Concern grows over child safety after controversial YouTube video

Many people all over the internet are responding after popular YouTube personality 'Logan Paul' released a video showing someone who hung themselves in a Japanese forest.

Paul, who has more than 15 million subscribers on his channel, many of them children and teens apologized for the video, but some say that's not enough.

For many families, the controversy is starting a conversation over how parents can prevent their children from watching violent or graphic content online.

YouTube has policies in place for videos not to show up the site, but there still aren't settings and filters for parents to put in place.

'It would be nice to have more filters,' said Sara Lloyd, a parent in Colorado Springs, she says she limits her kids screen time to only 25 minutes at a time.

'Ultimately even with every filter in the world, it's not going to be 100 percent fool proof,' said Lloyd.

Lloyd added that even if a site has filters, it could be difficult as every parent has their own discretion for what constitutes as appropriate.

One of Lloyd's sons, Benjamin, also pointed out that a filter system, while helpful could even block things that are appropriate.

'Like Pug videos, and everyone needs pug videos in their life, if you don't, then you're a very sad person,' said Benjamin Lloyd.

There are some resources available for parents and even teachers when it comes to protected kids online, you can find those at the following link here.