Pueblo fire district fields record number of calls

The West Park Volunteer Fire District just finished its busiest year with a 27 percent increase in the number of calls for service.

"We've been running medical calls now for a few years, and ever since we started running calls for medicals, even the calls for fires have been steadily on the rise," said volunteer firefighter Jerad Renteria.

The special district protects around 680 properties in the West Park subdivision across the street from City Park and in the Stonemoor Hills and Tierra Casa neighborhoods along Colorado Highway 96.

While there's been some population growth here, Renteria thinks this increasing demand is coming from a different source.

"people are getting older, you know, more fragile, stuff like that. That warrants more medical calls."

Their 165 calls for service set a record last year, but the firefighters showed last night that they're not too busy to respond to people with some less urgent requests for help. Their first call of 2018 was for a cat stuck in a tree.

"A little girl had put a leash on the cat and it kind of freaked out and rand out the door and ran up a tree and got stuck," Renteria explained.

It took the volunteers about an hour to get up the ladders and coax "Fluffy" out of that tree at the Sunset Estates Mobile Home Park which the district also protects. Renteria was happy to get the animal in out of the cold.

"I felt sorry for the cat because it was so cold it was meowing like crazy, poor thing."

And he says they're always looking for new volunteers who are willing to join them whatever emergency may come.

The District has served the community since 1946 and is primarily funded by a property tax. The Pueblo County Treasurers Office reports the West Park Special District collected around $45,000 in 2016.