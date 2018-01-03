Quantcast

The average Colorado low-wage worker is 34 years old - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

The average Colorado low-wage worker is 34 years old

Posted: Updated:
VAIL (AP) -

A think tank says the average age of a low-wage worker in Colorado is 34 and many are female minorities.
  
The Vail Daily reports that a study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute finds that more than a quarter of the jobs in Colorado were classified as low-wage in 2016.
  
The low-wage employment study defines these jobs as paying less than what a full-time worker would require in order to live above the federal poverty level with a family of four.
  
The study says the number of low-wage jobs has increased by 20 percent since 2010, and wages adjusted for inflation for median-wage workers are lower than what they were in 2000.

Institute economists say the real average low-wage worker is contrary to the widely held belief that most are teenagers.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-01-04 06:06:08 GMT
    Amber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry MilesAmber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry Miles

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

  • Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-01-03 19:44:44 GMT

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

  • 'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-04 02:25:42 GMT

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?