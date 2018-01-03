The average Colorado low-wage worker is 34 years old

A think tank says the average age of a low-wage worker in Colorado is 34 and many are female minorities.



The Vail Daily reports that a study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute finds that more than a quarter of the jobs in Colorado were classified as low-wage in 2016.



The low-wage employment study defines these jobs as paying less than what a full-time worker would require in order to live above the federal poverty level with a family of four.



The study says the number of low-wage jobs has increased by 20 percent since 2010, and wages adjusted for inflation for median-wage workers are lower than what they were in 2000.

Institute economists say the real average low-wage worker is contrary to the widely held belief that most are teenagers.

