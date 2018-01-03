Quantcast

Wednesday Evening Weather: More of the same...but warmer!

The incessantly dry weather continues until further notice, with no measurable precipitation in the forecast period.

But here we go again on the uptick in temperatures, with highs breaking the 50F mark every day going forward, at least for another week! Mostly clear tonight, with lows mostly in the teens.

Mostly sunny Thursday, temps climbing in to the low 50s. Partly sunny Friday, mid or upper 50s, and mostly sunny for Saturday, similar temps.

