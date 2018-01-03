Subject of Amber Alert seen in Trinidad

A person of interest in the suspicious death of the mother of two young girls missing out of Texas was seen in Trinidad.
An Amber Alert was issued for 7-year old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret and 14-year old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith. The girls are believed to be with 44-year old Terry Miles.
According to the Round Rock Police Department in Texas, the Amber Alert was discontinued in Texas due to the belief the missing girls are in Southern Colorado. Surveillance photos from the Round Rock Police Department were released in a press conference Wednesday, of Miles seen in Trinidad on Dec 30.
Miles is a person of interest in the death of 44-year old Tonya Bates, who is the girls mother. She was found dead in her home in Round Rock, Texas. Authorities said Miles was Bates' roommate.
Miles has not yet been charged with a crime, but Round Rock Police do believe the girls are not willingly with him. Investigators initially believed Miles was headed to Louisiana, where he allegedly once lived. He was also arrested in Louisiana in 2011 for Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Miles is believed to be driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.
If you have ANY information regarding their whereabouts please contact Round Rock Police at 512-218-5500 extension 0.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...