Subject of Amber Alert seen in Trinidad

A person of interest in the suspicious death of the mother of two young girls missing out of Texas was seen in Trinidad.

An Amber Alert was issued for 7-year old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret and 14-year old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith. The girls are believed to be with 44-year old Terry Miles.

According to the Round Rock Police Department in Texas, the Amber Alert was discontinued in Texas due to the belief the missing girls are in Southern Colorado. Surveillance photos from the Round Rock Police Department were released in a press conference Wednesday, of Miles seen in Trinidad on Dec 30.

Miles is a person of interest in the death of 44-year old Tonya Bates, who is the girls mother. She was found dead in her home in Round Rock, Texas. Authorities said Miles was Bates' roommate.

Miles has not yet been charged with a crime, but Round Rock Police do believe the girls are not willingly with him. Investigators initially believed Miles was headed to Louisiana, where he allegedly once lived. He was also arrested in Louisiana in 2011 for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Miles is believed to be driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.

If you have ANY information regarding their whereabouts please contact Round Rock Police at 512-218-5500 extension 0.