Vance Joseph, Broncos coaching staff will coach North Team in 2018 Senior Bowl

The Broncos will get even more extra work in the off season.

Vance Joseph and the rest of the coaching staff will coach the North team in the 2018 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama at the end of January.

More information on the announcement is listed below from the Denver Broncos Public Relations staff.

Vance Joseph was retained by Broncos GM John Elway on Monday following a 5-11 season.

The Denver Broncos’ staff will coach in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., it was announced by Senior Bowl officials on Wednesday.

The Broncos will coach the North Team and the Houston Texans will coach the South Team in the 69th Senior Bowl, which will feature many of this year’s top senior collegiate football players and NFL draft prospects. There will be three practices leading up to the Senior Bowl, which kicks off that Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST and is broadcast by NFL Network.

This represents the seventh time the Broncos have been invited to participate in the Senior Bowl, having previously coached the game in 1970, ’71, ’75, ’81, ’86 and ’89.

“We jumped at the opportunity for the Broncos to work the Senior Bowl,” President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway said. “On both the coaching and personnel sides, the experience gives us a chance to meet these prospects and get to know them on and off the field.

“The Senior Bowl has a great tradition and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph will be working his fourth Senior Bowl. He coached in the game as an assistant with San Francisco from 2006-08.

“The Senior Bowl provides our staff an up-close look at some of the top prospects in this year’s draft,” Joseph said. “Having coached the Senior Bowl in the past, it’s a tremendous evaluation tool spending all week with these players in a variety of group and individual settings.

“From the meeting rooms to the practice field, the Senior Bowl experience lets us see how these prospects work and prepare in a competitive environment.”

In addition to their coaches, the Broncos’ football support staffs—athletic training, equipment, video, operations and PR—will work the Senior Bowl week.

Senior Bowl practices from Jan. 23-25 will be televised live by NFL Network while the sessions from Jan. 24-25 will be covered live by ESPNU.