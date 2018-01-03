Home fire started after homeowner left stove on and unattended

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire that was caused by the homeowner leaving the stove-top on and unattended.

CSFD responded to 60 El Dorado Ln on Dec 29 around 9:48 a.m., where heavy smoke and fire was found coming from the home. CSFD said the home had one occupant who was not home at the time of the fire, but two dogs and three cats were inside at the time.

Two dogs and one cat were found, however the other two cats were not accounted for at the time the property was released back to the owner, according to CSFD. Fire crews said they were unable to find the two cats inside the home.

Firefighters did give oxygen to the one cat found on scene, and was later reunited with the owner. CSFD said there were no smoke alarms found in the home.

Around 30 firefighters fought the home fire, with no reported injuries. The resident is displaced at this time, due to fire and smoke damage.

After conducting an investigation, CSFD fire investigators were able to determine the cause of the fire was accidental due to the homeowner leaving the stop-top unattended with flammable items nearby.

CSFD wants to remind residents:

Prior to leaving your house, thoroughly check for ignition sources, such as; stove top burners, candles, space heaters, fireplaces and, cigarettes

Working smoke alarms are a crucial part of any home escape plan. Smoke alarms give you an early warning so you can get outside quickly

Each house should have one smoke alarm per floor and one smoke detector in each bedroom

Smoke alarms have an expiration date and need replacing within ten years and sometimes earlier

For more information on smoke alarm and fire safety: http://http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/by-topic/smoke-alarms/safety-messages-about-smoke-alarms