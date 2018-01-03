Pedestrian dies after being pinned under an SUV on Tuesday

Colorado Springs police say a person taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after being pinned under an SUV Tuesday afternoon at Nevada and Las Vegas has died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Accident Unit determined the pedestrian attempted to cross South Nevada Avenue eastbound, and was struck by the SUV while it was turning southbound from the westbound lanes of East Las Vegas Street. Alcohol, drugs, and high speeds are not considered factors in this crash.

This is the first traffic fatality of 2018 in Colorado Springs.