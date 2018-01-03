Quantcast

Colorado brings in Kurt Roper as quarterbacks coach

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - -

The Colorado Buffaloes have brought in Kurt Roper to serve as quarterbacks coach.
  
Roper was the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at South Carolina the past two seasons. He worked with Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre when they coached at Mississippi and again at Duke.
  
In his time at Mississippi, the 45-year-old Roper worked with Eli Manning, who was the 2003 SEC player of the year. MacIntyre said Roper has "great offensive knowledge" after spending a majority of his 22 years in the coaching business in the SEC.
  
Roper will help tutor Steven Montez, a Pac-12 honorable mention last season after throwing for 2,975 yards and 18 TDs. The Buffaloes are coming off a season in which they finished 5-7 a year after capturing the Pac-12 South title.
 

    Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.  

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

