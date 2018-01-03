Quantcast

Police looking for Craigslist roommate thief

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a 23-year old man who answers ads for a roommate on Craigslist, moves in and then steals the other person's belongings.

Police say Tyshawn Gayle moves in for less than a month and while the victim is at work, he moves out with their game systems, cars, or other items.  

There are four cases so far with three of those cases starting from Craigslist ads. The suspect currently has two felony arrest warrants out for him for charges from two of those cases.

If anyone knows where Gayle is currently living or working and can provide information on his whereabouts or if they have been a victim of a crime committed by him please contact Detective Ramirez at 719-444-7295 or Detective Mallett at 719-444-7298 with CSPD Sand Creek Investigations.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

