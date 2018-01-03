Texas driver seriously injured after being distracted by cell phone

A Texas man is in serious condition after he rolled his Toyota 4 Runner twice and was thrown through his front windshield in Otero County. Authorities responded to the crash on eastbound highway 350 at mile post 68.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Daniel Rangel of Corpus Christi, Texas became distracted as a result of looking at an incoming message on his cellphone. His vehicle drove off the right side of the highway and even though he tried to get the 4x4 back onto the highway, he hit the dirt and rolled.

Rangel was transported to the Arkansas Regional Medical Center. The investigation revealed Rangel was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.