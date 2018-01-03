Quantcast

Texas driver seriously injured after being distracted by cell ph - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Texas driver seriously injured after being distracted by cell phone

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO -

A Texas man is in serious condition after he rolled his Toyota 4 Runner twice and was thrown through his front windshield in Otero County. Authorities responded to the crash on eastbound highway 350 at mile post 68.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Daniel Rangel of Corpus Christi, Texas became distracted as a result of looking at an incoming message on his cellphone. His vehicle drove off the right side of the highway and even though he tried to get the 4x4 back onto the highway, he hit the dirt and rolled. 

Rangel was transported to the Arkansas Regional Medical Center. The investigation revealed Rangel was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-01-04 06:06:08 GMT
    Amber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry MilesAmber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry Miles

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

  • Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-01-03 19:44:44 GMT

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

  • 'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-04 02:25:42 GMT

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?