Top 40 overall diets ranked by US News

Looking for a healthy way to start 2018? US News ranked 40 popular diets in order of 'best overall diets' according to input from a panel of health experts.
US News said the criteria followed in order to have a top ranking was based on nutrition, safety, effective for weight loss, easy to follow, and protective against diabetes and heart disease.
The two diets tied in first place, are what's called the 'DASH' diet, and the 'Mediterranean Diet.'
The DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, aims at lowering high blood pressure by incorporating nutrients like potassium, calcium, and fiber into the diet. Eating foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy is the theory behind the diet.
The Mediterranean Diet aims at weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention and diabetes prevention and control. The diet focuses on in a diet in low red meat, sugar and saturated fats but heating a high amount of produce, nuts and other healthy foods.
Here is the full list of diets ranked in order:
For more information on each of the diets, click on the link: https://health.usnews.com/best-diet/best-diets-overall.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...
