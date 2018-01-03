Quantcast

Top 40 overall diets ranked by US News

Looking for a healthy way to start 2018? US News ranked 40 popular diets in order of 'best overall diets' according to input from a panel of health experts.

US News said the criteria followed in order to have a top ranking was based on nutrition, safety, effective for weight loss, easy to follow, and protective against diabetes and heart disease.

The two diets tied in first place, are what's called the 'DASH' diet, and the 'Mediterranean Diet.'

The DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, aims at lowering high blood pressure by incorporating nutrients like potassium, calcium, and fiber into the diet. Eating foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy is the theory behind the diet.

The Mediterranean Diet aims at weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention and diabetes prevention and control. The diet focuses on in a diet in low red meat, sugar and saturated fats but heating a high amount of produce, nuts and other healthy foods.

Here is the full list of diets ranked in order:

  1. DASH diet
  2. Mediterranean diet
  3. The Flexitarian diet
  4. Weight Watchers diet
  5. MIND diet
  6. TLC diet
  7. Volumetrics diet
  8. Mayo Clinic diet
  9. Ornish diet
  10. The Fertility diet 
  11. Vegetarian diet (also tied at #10)
  12. Jenny Craig diet
  13. The Traditional Asian diet
  14. Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory diet
  15. Flat belly diet
  16. Nutritarian diet (also tied at #15)
  17. Spark Solution diet (also tied at #15)
  18. The Engine 2 diet 
  19. Biggest Loser diet
  20. Nutrisystem diet (also tied at #19)
  21. Vegan diet (also tied at #19)
  22. Eco-Atkins diet
  23. Glycemic-Index diet (also tied at #22)
  24. South Beach diet (also tied at #22)
  25. Zone diet (also tied at #22)
  26. Abs diet
  27. Macrobiotic diet (also tied at #26)
  28. SlimFast diet (also tied at #26)
  29. HMR diet 
  30. Medifast diet (also tied at #29)
  31. Acid Alkaline diet
  32. Paleo diet
  33. Raw food diet (also tied at #32)
  34. Superchanged hormone diet (also tied at #32)
  35. The Fast diet 
  36. Atkins diet
  37. Body reset diet
  38. Whole 30 (also tired at #37)
  39. Dukan diet
  40. Keto diet (also tied at #39)

For more information on each of the diets, click on the link: https://health.usnews.com/best-diet/best-diets-overall.

