Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening. 

The infant, who still had its umbilical cord attached, was found in the yard of a home on the 500 block of Longfellow Lane just before 10 p.m.

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a citizen alerted authorities about the infant.

23-year old Camille Wasinger-Konrad, is currently being held at the Douglas County Detention Center with no bond. 

It's unclear how the baby died; a cause and manner of death will be determined by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Although no formal charges have been filed at this time, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a release it has asked the district attorney Wasinger-Konrad be charged with first-degree murder. 

Wasinger-Konrad has a previous criminal record that includes misdemeanor theft in 2013 and more recently, felony burglary in 2016. 

Although the baby's age has not been released, DCSO reminded people of the Colorado Safe Haven law, which passed in 2000. That law allows a parent to hand over an infant, up to 72 hours old, to an employee at any fire station or hospital with no questions asked, as long as the baby is unharmed, the parent will not be prosecuted for abandonment.

