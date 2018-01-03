Another water main break reported in Manitou Springs

Quantcast

MANITOU SPRINGS -

Another water main leak in Manitou Springs has been reported in the 700 block of Manitou Ave. 

As of 5:10 p.m., the city says crews hope to have the water back on within the next two hours. 

Yesterday the city posted to Facebook that there was a water main break in the same area around the same time of day. The city had the water turned off for businesses on the south side of the 700 block of Manitou Ave.

Crews hoped to initially have repairs done by 6:00 p.m. But like the post on the water main leak yesterday this depends on the severity of the leak.

In the Facebook post Tuesday, the city said repairs could take at minimum two to four hours.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

