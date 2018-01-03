'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.

Terms like "Bomb Cyclone" and "Polar Vortex" are being used in weather reports across the United States.

First of all, what exactly is a "Bomb Cyclone?" It's a relatively new term being used and it conjures up some pretty amazing images in your head. A bomb cyclone is, essentially, a powerful low-pressure system that rapidly intensifies. It's very similar to a hurricane and the name refers to the pressure inside a storm cell falling so quickly that it gives the storm explosive strength.

The term "Bomb Cyclone"comes from the scientific term “bombogenesis,” which is a storm that drops 24 millibars of pressure over 24 hours. Forecasters are concerned that the pressure levels with winter storm Grayson could be on the same level as Hurricane Sandy.

The National Weather Service says the storm will bring strong, damaging winds and very heavy snow to the east coast.

Regardless of what ever happens with the "Bomb Cyclone," one thing is certain. In addition to hurricane force winds and snow or sleet, temperatures could also drop 20 to 40 degrees below normal, because an arctic blast (Polar Vortex) is moving into the region from Canada.

The forecast is taking shape off the coast of Florida today, unloading hazardous snow and ice in locations not accustomed to such weather.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify, buffeting the Mid-Atlantic beaches and eastern New England, where winter storm watches have also been issued.

The National Weather Service has already posted winter storm watches from Lake City, Florida, to Norfolk, Virginia.

Between the Arctic blast (Polar Vortex) and the threat of a "Bomb Cyclone," travel is going to become tough and ugly very quickly. If you're scheduled to take a trip back east, you'll want to keep up on flight cancellations and delays.

Meanwhile, here in Colorado Springs, we're wondering if it's really ever going to snow.