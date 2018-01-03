Single rollover crash caused from driver looking at phone

Multiple agencies responded to the a single car rollover crash on Highway 350 in Otero County Tuesday.
Colorado State Patrol, Otero County Sheriff's Office and the La Junta Emergency Medical Services all responded to the crash a little after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, at mile post 68.
According to a release from CSP, the driver of a black Toyota became distracted from looking at a message on his phone, where he drove off the right side of the highway. The driver then struck a point in the road causing his car to rollover two times before coming to a stop.
CSP said the driver was ejected from the vehicle through the windshield and sustained serious bodily injury. The driver was identified as Daniel Rangel of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Rangel was transported to the Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Investigators say he was not wearing his seatbelt and do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...