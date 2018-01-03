Quantcast

Single rollover crash caused from driver looking at phone

OTERO COUNTY -

Multiple agencies responded to the a single car rollover crash on Highway 350 in Otero County Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol, Otero County Sheriff's Office and the La Junta Emergency Medical Services all responded to the crash a little after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, at mile post 68.

According to a release from CSP, the driver of a black Toyota became distracted from looking at a message on his phone, where he drove off the right side of the highway. The driver then struck a point in the road causing his car to rollover two times before coming to a stop. 

CSP said the driver was ejected from the vehicle through the windshield and sustained serious bodily injury. The driver was identified as Daniel Rangel of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Rangel was transported to the Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Investigators say he was not wearing his seatbelt and do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

