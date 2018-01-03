Quantcast

UN officials call on Iran to respect rights

Posted:
Protests in Iran Protests in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - U.N. officials are calling on Iran to respect protesters' rights and release any who have been arbitrarily arrested while demonstrating peacefully.
  
A spokesman said Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging respect for rights. He's also stressing that demonstrations should be peaceful.
  
Meanwhile, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein pressed Iran to release anyone arbitrarily detained or penalized for peacefully expressing views.
  
Hussein also is calling on Iranian authorities to investigate all deaths and serious injuries during the protests that have roiled Iran over the last week.
  
At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds have been arrested amid anti-government protests fueled by economic grievances. Iranian state media reported Wednesday that tens of thousands of people took part in pro-government counter-demonstrations.

  • Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-01-04 06:06:08 GMT
    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

  • Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-01-03 19:44:44 GMT

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

  • 'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-04 02:25:42 GMT

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

