Section of Ridge Road to be permanently closed

Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Beginning January 8, Ridge Road between Colorado Avenue and West Pikes Peak Avenue will be permanently closed.

The closure comes as part of the West Side Avenue Action Plan. This short stretch of road will be transformed into a transit and trail plaza.

According to the city, the plaza will have bus, pedestrian, and bicycle services. "The city held neighborhood meetings on this issue and received overwhelming support from the residents near Ridge Road," said city traffic engineer Kathleen Krager.

The city has said that the transit and trail plaza will include a new aesthetic wall between Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues, street lighting, sidewalks, bike racks, and a separate lane to allow buses to safely load and unload passengers.

"This new bust stop will enhance safety for those using the bus service in the area and will provide an additional pull-off lane so traffic on the road is not disrupted," said District Three County Commissioner Stan Vanderwerf.

In a statement released today, the city said the plaza project should be open by fall 2018, with the entire West Side Avenue Action Plan being completed by December, 2018.

