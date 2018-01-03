Section of Ridge Road to be permanently closed

Beginning January 8, Ridge Road between Colorado Avenue and West Pikes Peak Avenue will be permanently closed.
The closure comes as part of the West Side Avenue Action Plan. This short stretch of road will be transformed into a transit and trail plaza.
According to the city, the plaza will have bus, pedestrian, and bicycle services. "The city held neighborhood meetings on this issue and received overwhelming support from the residents near Ridge Road," said city traffic engineer Kathleen Krager.
The city has said that the transit and trail plaza will include a new aesthetic wall between Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues, street lighting, sidewalks, bike racks, and a separate lane to allow buses to safely load and unload passengers.
"This new bust stop will enhance safety for those using the bus service in the area and will provide an additional pull-off lane so traffic on the road is not disrupted," said District Three County Commissioner Stan Vanderwerf.
In a statement released today, the city said the plaza project should be open by fall 2018, with the entire West Side Avenue Action Plan being completed by December, 2018.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...
