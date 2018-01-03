Quantcast

Sports Authority Field signs coming down at Broncos stadium

DENVER (AP) - Sports Authority Field signs will be coming down soon but the home of the Denver Broncos isn't getting a new name yet.
  
Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said Tuesday that the stadium signs will be removed in the next seven to 10 days as the team continues to look for a new sponsor.
  
He said the stadium will still be named Sports Authority Field at Mile High for now because there are some upcoming events connected with the name. But he thinks there will either be a placeholder name or a name of a new corporate sponsor by next season.
  
Revenue from naming rights helps pay for stadium maintenance.
  
Sports Authority, which went bankrupt in 2016, was the second company to hold the naming rights to the current Broncos stadium.

