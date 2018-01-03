Durango Police use new twist on old tv show to track down fugitives

It's like the old TV show "Family Feud," but with a major twist. Durango police officer Cindy Taylor, developed the idea to catch criminals. While committing crimes isn't so humorous, the take on the old TV show is a light-hearted way to engage the community in finding wanted fugitives.

The Durango Police Department's Facebook page allows the community to play "Fugitive Feud," which lists the top suspects and their identifying information in the same format of the show. "Fugitive Feud" takes the old wanted posters released by the police to a whole new level.

The newly released wanted poster for January 2018 features the contestants for their next Facebook episode.