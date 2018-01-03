Quantcast

Durango Police use new twist on old tv show to track down fugitives

Written By Nia Bender
DURANGO -

It's like the old TV show "Family Feud," but with a major twist. Durango police officer Cindy Taylor, developed the idea to catch criminals. While committing crimes isn't so humorous, the take on the old TV show is a light-hearted way to engage the community in finding wanted fugitives.

The Durango Police Department's Facebook page allows the community to play "Fugitive Feud," which lists the top suspects and their identifying information in the same format of the show. "Fugitive Feud" takes the old wanted posters released by the police to a whole new level.

The newly released wanted poster for January 2018 features the contestants for their next Facebook episode.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

