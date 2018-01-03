Your Healthy Family: UCHealth Memorial named comprehensive stroke center

UCHealth Memorial announced some big news Tuesday to kick off 2018. Memorial Hospital Central has become the first in southern Colorado to be named a comprehensive stroke center. It’s an elite designation given to hospitals that offer the highest level of stroke care.

What this means for our community is that comprehensive stroke treatment is available in Colorado Springs 24/7, from a team of highly trained specialists who use the latest technology in imaging and treatments. The benefit for all of southern Colorado is that if people in the community are aware of the signs of stroke, and act on them by calling 9-1-1 right away when they appear, they have the very best chances of a positive outcomes and recovery.

Dave Csintyan suffered a stroke in March of 2017. He and his wife Margo quickly figured out he was having a stroke and called 9-1-1. Dave was first taken to the UCHealth Memorial North campus where he was diagnosed and given TPA. Dave was transferred to Memorial Central for further treatment, and today he has no signs of deficit and is back to full health.

Dave is so thankful for the care he received at Memorial and is passionate about educating the community about stroke awareness. “Don't work your own problem. Call 911, don't let anyone drive you to the hospital because there are too many variables in that equation. Let the professionals do what professionals do, and you'll get to the best possible solution you can. Don't let your ego get in the way and don't try to sleep it off. Act immediately. I'm a testimonial that the results can be pretty good.”

Dr. Shaye Moskowitz is an endovascular neurosurgeon who is involved in the most complex stroke cases. He joined the team at Memorial just over a year ago and knows it takes an extraordinary team of many to provide the highest level of stroke treatment.

Dr. Moskowitz says, “Stroke is fascinating in the sense that it truly is a chain, so you start at the very very beginning, and goes all the way to the end. The measure of success is not necessarily on the strength of any one link of that chain. We have a great emergency medical service, and they're really very good, we have an amazing emergency room, they really have their act together, we have a neurology group that is on top of things, as well as an intervention team capable of amazing things. When you hit the door things are seamless.”

UCHealth Memorial President and CEO Joel Yuhas says of the announcement "We are proud to serve southern Colorado with the most advanced care options available for patients who have had a stroke. As a comprehensive stroke center, UCHealth Memorial again demonstrates its commitment to bringing advanced care, close to home. Prompt and cutting-edge treatment offers patients affected by stroke a better chance of returning to a normal life and helps minimize the debilitating effects that strokes can cause.''

Only three other hospitals in Colorado, all in the Denver metro area, are designated as comprehensive stroke centers. Coming up next week in Your Healthy Family I'll be sharing stories about individual members of the stroke team and some of the patients they have treated.