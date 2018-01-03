Salvation Army warming shelter opens its doors

Quantcast

UPDATE:

The warming shelter on South Weber St. has opened its doors for the first time in two years after a vote of approval from the Downtown Review Board.

Doors opened promptly at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening and in response to safety concerns voiced by neighbors, the Salvation Army put a few new rules in place.

Security cameras have been installed and people will now have to enter through the building's back lot instead of crowding around the front area. 
Staff will also be in charge of picking up trash in the surrounding neighborhood.

The Downtown Review Board for the City of Colorado Springs has approved the opening of a temporary warming shelter. The issue passed in a 5-1 vote.

Temperatures are continuing to dip to deadly digits and local organizations are looking for more space to shelter the homeless in Colorado Springs. That's why the city held the public meeting Wednesday morning to discuss opening the temporary shelter for the remainder of the winter.


Right now, the need is stronger than ever! Roughly 388 beds are needed in order to prevent people from spending the night outdoors in the brutal temperatures every night.  The Salvation Army could open their doors as early as Wednesday evening.

The Salvation Army is hoping to provide up to 150 beds each night at their Weber Street shelter location. The shelter was closed for a season, but now organizers say this is the best and quickest solution. 

"The shelter is planning to be open when the temperature is at or below 38 degrees," said Urban Planning Manager for the City of Colorado Springs Ryan Tefertiller. "Those are the conditions that present health and safety issues for the homeless population."

The shelter would be open through April 30, 2018. The total cost to run the shelter for those 4 months is around $200,000-$250,000. 

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

