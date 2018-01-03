North Korea re-opens cross-border communication with South

North Korea has announced that it will reopen a cross-border communication channel with South Korea.

The North's decision to reopen the channel was announced by a Senior Pyongyang official who appeared on state sponsored t.v. and said the decision was made by leader Kim Jong Un.

The announcement followed South Korea's offer on Tuesday to initiate high-level talks with the North to find ways to cooperate on next month's Pyeonchang Winter Olympics in the South.

Earlier this week, Kim suggested that the north might send a delegation to the games.

Today, South Korea said that it has begun preliminary contacts with the North over the re-opened communication channel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.