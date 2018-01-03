Fort Carson soldier killed in Afghanistan

Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.
Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.
El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday.
A longtime grocery store and popular meat market will soon close its doors. It's Hilltop Market in Canon City and it's a big disappointment for a lot of people in Fremont County. Tuesday was the first day of the liquidation sale at Hilltop. The owners say once the store closes it will reopen late this summer as a non-retail meat processing facility. It means that Hilltop customers will no longer be able to get groceries or the meat they love. "I come her...
