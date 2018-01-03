Quantcast

Fort Carson soldier killed in Afghanistan

Written By Tyler Dumas
Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin, killed in action in Afghanistan. (US Army) Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin, killed in action in Afghanistan. (US Army)
There is tragic news out Afghanistan this morning.

A U.S. Army Sergeant has been killed, and four others have been wounded in a deadly New Year's Day attack.

The soldier who was killed has been identified as 34-year-old, Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin, of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Golin was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.

He entered the Army in 2005, and deployed once to Iraq, and three times to Afghanistan. A highly decorated soldier, Golin received numerous commendations, including the Purple Heart, which he received twice.

The Department of Defense said Golin died January 1, in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan, after being engaged by enemy fire near the Pakistani border.

Two of the wounded soldiers are reportedly still being treated for injuries, while the other two have already returned to duty.

