A vending machine for art

(KUSA) An art gallery experiment in Colorado is hoping to inspire people to buy art.



Jonathan Saiz is the man spending about 12 hours inside a blue kiosk in Denver creating tiny blue paintings for people to buy.



The experiment is the honor system. Each painting is $20. But you pay later by mail or a money app.



"Inspiring people to purchase contemporary art at price points that they can afford and inspiring them to feel trusted and respected," said Saiz.



Jonathan thinks the guilt will just be too much when you stare at this painting knowing you never paid.



"If somebody chooses not to pay, then they get this little painting sitting in their home that's sort of this bad energy right?" said Saiz.



