A vending machine for art

(KUSA) An art gallery experiment in Colorado is hoping to inspire people to buy art.

Jonathan Saiz is the man spending about 12 hours inside a blue kiosk in Denver creating tiny blue paintings for people to buy.

The experiment is the honor system. Each painting is $20. But you pay later by mail or a money app.

"Inspiring people to purchase contemporary art at price points that they can afford and inspiring them to feel trusted and respected," said Saiz.

Jonathan thinks the guilt will just be too much when you stare at this painting knowing you never paid.

"If somebody chooses not to pay, then they get this little painting sitting in their home that's sort of this bad energy right?" said Saiz.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

