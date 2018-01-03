First Alert 5 Forecast: Finally Warming Up!

After days of sticking it out with that stubborn arctic air, southern Colorado is FINALLY well on its way to a warmer forecast! We'll still have some pretty cold mornings of course, but the afternoons will be much better starting today and lasting through the weekend.

Highs this afternoon with the help of lots of sunshine and that irritating dry air, will soar across the region. Colorado Springs will warm to 49 degrees and Pueblo should climb right towards 50. Again the dry air will be very strong today so be sure to have lotion and chapstick on hand today. Overnight with calm winds and only a few clouds in the skies, we'll see a big drop again with lows falling towards 20 in Colorado Springs and right near 10 in Pueblo.

The forecast trends over the next few days are nothing but fantastic with an upper level ridging pattern sending more warm air into southern Colorado! Highs from Thursday through the weekend will be in the 50s with even a few low 60s now possible on Saturday! While the snow chances for southern Colorado look really slim to none with only a flurry really likely on Sunday, the Continental Divide looks to get a nice bout of moisture over the weekend which is good news for our ski resorts!