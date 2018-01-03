Quantcast

President Trump to Kim Jong Un: "my Button works"

President Trump to Kim Jong Un: "my Button works"

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump is boasting that he has a bigger and more powerful "nuclear button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
  
Trump's tweet Tuesday comes in response to Kim's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his table and the entire U.S. mainland is now within strike range.
  
Trump asks if someone from Kim's "depleted and food starved regime" can "please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"


  Trump does not actually have a nuclear button on his desk. The nuclear "football" is carried by a rotating group of military officers everywhere the president goes.

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

