Surveillance cameras catch porch pirate stealing package

Written By Tom Kackley
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A Colorado Springs woman is asking for the community's help after surveillance cameras at her home captured someone stealing a package from her front porch last Saturday.

Cameras captured a person in a black hooded sweatshirt casually walk to her front porch and pick up a package with bluetooth ear buds inside. Video shows the person's sweatshirt get caught on a railing before he walks to to a car and gets in the passenger seat.

That's when the car drives away with another person behind the wheel.

The theft happened at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 30 at a home off of Yuma St. in the Palmer Park and Circle area.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 immediately.

