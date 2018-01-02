Quantcast

Lewis, Urlacher, Moss among 15 Hall of Fame finalists

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
NEW YORK (AP) -

Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher are among four first-time eligible former players selected among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.
  
Receiver Randy Moss and guard Steve Hutchinson also made the cut to the finals in their first year of eligibility.
  
They join Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Everson Walls for consideration.
  
The seniors committee has nominated guard Jerry Kramer and linebacker Robert Brazile. The contributor's nominee is Bobby Beathard, a former general manager and administrator for five franchises.
  
Voting by the Hall of Fame selectors will be Feb. 3 in Minneapolis. Inductions will be in August at the Canton, Ohio, shrine.
 

