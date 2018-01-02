Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

Andrew Crumbly moved to Colorado from Virginia a year ago and he's been on the job hunt since November.

"In the last three months, probably going on about a hundred applications and resumes," he said.



He's been using the resources available at the pikes peak workforce center to make the process a little bit easier.

"[I] talked to the right people and right connections, and I feel like I have some good information and I'm gonna take it on back to the house and make some online applications," he added.



According to Jennifer Pierceall-Herman, a spokesperson with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, now's the time to start making that new job resolution a reality.

"It's grown a little bit the job openings have within the last year," she said.

"Now is definitely a good time to start looking because there are a lot of job openings and the average time for a job to be filled is close to a month."



Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.



The center - now back to its normal, post-holiday operations - gets an average of a hundred visitors per day, Crumbly among them.

And he's back to business, too.



"After the holiday rush and everything has settled down, [...] and I'm here for the job," he said.

"And I feel like it's just a short time before I'm not coming down here anymore."



The spokesperson with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center also recommends job seekers register and create an account at Connecting Colorado's website in order to keep track of the jobs employers post directly to the site.